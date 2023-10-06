After a long time of waiting, Chechito and the Cumbia Accomplices they will reach Arequipa to the delight of his followers and fans. Along with them there will also be Marisol. The ‘Pienso en ti’ interpreter himself confirmed his arrival in the ‘White City’. In this note, we tell you all the details you need to know to attend the long-awaited event.

When will Chechito’s concert be in Arequipa?

Sergio Romero, popularly known as Chechito At just 18 years old, he has achieved popularity throughout Peru. Her followers from all over the country ask her to make presentations and Arequipa could not be the exception. The event is scheduled for next Sunday, October 22.

For the moment, the organizers are keeping the place where the presentation of Chechito and Marisol, the ‘Pharaoh of Cumbia’.

Chechito in Arequipa: how much will tickets cost?

According to the organizers, The event will have three areas where Chechito’s followers can attend and tickets are now on sale. Those interested in the show can contact the following numbers, as indicated in their advertising.

Box area: 1,500 soles for 12 people

VIP area: 80 soles (capacity for 3,000)

General area: 50 soles (capacity for 1,000).

