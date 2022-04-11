As you probably already know, the Attack on Titan Season 4 will have a third part, which will finally end the story once and for all. This news was accompanied by a poster, which confirms exactly who are some of the characters confirmed to return in the animation.

Next, a list with all the characters that we know will return for this last part:

– Eren jaeger

– Mikasa Ackerman

– Armin Arlert

– Reiner Braun

– Annie Leonhart

– Jean Kirchstein

– Connie Springer

– Levi

– Hange Zoe

– Zeke Jaeger

– Gabi Braun

– Falco

– Colt

– Pieck Finger

– Porco Galliard

– Yelena

– Nikola

– Floch

– Pixie

As you can see, the vast majority of important characters will be back for this last part, which will be coming to the small screen at some point in 2023.

Via: Attack on Titan