This Tuesday, February 13, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez confirmed what had already been anticipated, his return to the ring, which will be the next May 4, 2024 in Las Vegasalthough he did not reveal many details about his rival, but what is known is that it will not be against another Mexican as was thought.

Canelo Álvarez visited the TV Azteca facilities very early where he confirmed that he is ready to fight again, in the same way he took the time to sign an exclusivity with the Ajusco television station for topics about his career, same details that for the moment have not yet been announced. been revealed.

During his visit to “Hechos con los Ruiz Lara”, the man from Guadalajara cleared up some doubts and created others, especially announcing his fight on May 4, which will be against an American rival and although the name was not announced It is speculated that it is Jermall Charlobrother of Jermell who was a rival of the Mexican a few months ago.

He also took the opportunity on television to confirm that there is no agreement for the fight against Jaime Munguia as had been revealed by several media weeks ago, after he defeated John Ryder. This confirms Canelo's decision not to fight Mexican boxers.

Another detail that was also confirmed is that the fight of the month of May will be a new defense of the 168-pound titlesremembering that the Mexican boasts an undisputed championship having the four titles of that division, and that he will put them back into play.

It is expected that during this same day more details will be confirmed, both about his relationship with TV Azteca as with their fight of a few more months.