In a surprising turn within the Peruvian show, Brunella Horna has confirmed that Ana Paula Consorte and their little ones are planning a trip to Trujillo to meet with the well-known Peruvian soccer player Paolo Guerrero. This meeting promises to be a significant family moment, as it highlights the union and support that prevails between the athlete and his family, in times where his career and personal life make headlines.

The news has generated a considerable stir among the athlete's followers and in the press, which closely follows the couple's steps. The visit, scheduled for the coming weeks, marks an important point in Guerrero's relationship with Consorte and her children, demonstrating the strong bond that unites them despite difficulties and distance.

YOU CAN SEE: Paolo Guerrero confirms that his son with Ana Paula Consorte is in a delicate state of health: “Worried”

Initially, it was the sports communicator, Omar Ruiz, who stated that Paolo Guerrero's sentimental partner will move to Trujillo within a month to accompany him during his stay on the César Vallejo University team. “Ana Paula arrives in Lima in a month, she goes north. The official version of the family is that they are very well. At what point have they been fixed? I don't know,” she mentioned in the program 'Todo se Filtra'.

The rumor was later confirmed by Brunella Horna. “(Paolo Guerrero) announced that Ana Paula and her babies are going to arrive in Peru, she is waiting for the newborn baby to recover and they are coming to Trujillo,” Brunella commented very confidently.

Paolo and Ana Paula's second baby would be recovering

The youngest son of Paolo and Ana Paula had delicate health problems due to a respiratory infection and the journalist Magaly Medinahe told in his program 'Magaly TV La Firme': “She published a rather alarming photo where she is in a clinic with the youngest of her babiesapparently due to a bronchial infection, he had to be taken to be treated“, said.

However, as the days passed, the youngest showed improvements: “Things that I have learned these last intense days: great battles are only given to great warriors. Mothers believe in your sixth sense. Family and health are the most precious assets. One closed door, and everything is left behind, no matter who you are or what you have. It is only you and God”, could be read in one of Consorte's publications.

Paolo Guerrero pointed out that he would like Ana Paula to be with him in Trujillo. Photo: LR composition/América TV/Instagram/Paolo Guerrero

Ana Paula and the tender video with Paolo Guerrero

Recently, Ana Paula cHe shared an emotional video on social networks in which he appears with Paolo Guerrero, the day the footballer witnessed the birth of his second child in Brazil, which shows the solidity and affection in their relationship. This gesture has been interpreted by many as a sign of unconditional support for the footballer, especially at a time when he needs the support of his loved ones more than ever. The publication has sparked numerous positive comments and displays of affection from his followers.

YOU CAN SEE: Did Ana Paula Consorte reconcile with Paolo Guerrero? Journalist reveals when the model would return to Peru

The video was released at a time when a separation between the couple was rumored, following the footballer's decision to continue his career in Peru. The tension between them intensified when Warrior He chose to remain in Peru to honor his commitment to the UCV, while Consorte decided to return to Brazil to be with his three children, expressing his dissatisfaction through several posts on social networks.

#Confirmed #Brunella #Horna #assures #Ana #Paula #children #travel #Trujillo #Guerrero