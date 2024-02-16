For the eighth time, Colombia welcomes you to the realization of the Billie Jean King Cup After receiving official approval from the International Tennis Federation (ITF), which on this occasion will have the opportunity to take place on the clay courts of the Club Los Lagartos of the capital of the republic.

This will be the eighth time that the most important women's team tournament in the world will take place in national territory and on this occasion it will feature the participation of Argentina, Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru and Chile between April 8 and 13 under the format of round robin.

“It will be the following week of the WTA 250, second week of April with six teams from South America in the Club Los Lagartoswhere the facilities have already been approved by the ITF and we will surely have the best Colombian players,” highlighted David Samudio, Executive Director of the Colombian Tennis Federation.

And he added: “We wanted to ask for it because the level that Colombia has in women is high, we can be higher and as we previously have the most important tournament in South America for women, which is the WTA 250, that will help the players adapt better to the height”.

The Billie Jean King Cup is on par with the capital. In April the most important women's team tennis event in the world will take place. Here is the complete information on the designation of the International Tennis Federation (ITF). ⬇️https://t.co/m2nQ6MzERz pic.twitter.com/vTpufQwviI — Fedecoltenis (@fedecoltenis) February 16, 2024

It must be remembered that Colombia the previous year faced Japan in the playoffs Play-offs, a confrontation that ended 3-2 in favor of the Japanese. The national players, thanks to their excellent level, managed to once again have the opportunity to compete in that instance after fifteen years.

“Very happy to be able to play here in Colombia as locals in this American zone, I think it is always something that has a positive influence on the team, also the week before we will have the WTA 250 and that can work in our favor,” Alejandro González , captain of the tricolor team, who also referred to the height of Bogotá for this confrontation.

“We are going to play in conditions such as altitude to which not everyone is accustomed all year round, but we know what we can expect from that factor and the playing conditions. We have to take everything in our favor and from now on invite people so that they can come and support us, so that we can count on the Colombian public and have a great week for everyone.”

The former Colombian tennis player Alejandro Gonzálezcame to occupy the position of captain after the departure of Fabiola Zuluaga.

The last time Colombia received Group I of the Billie Jean King Cup It was in April 2023 in the city of Cúcuta. On that occasion the competition was held at the Tennis Golf Club in the northern capital of Santander.

