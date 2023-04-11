elements of the National Guard and hitmen they star in a strong armed confrontation very close to the municipalities of Sombrerete and Saín Alto, Zacatecas; it’s known that there is a wounded policeman.

It was on social networks where the Sombrerete City Council and the Secretary General of the Government of Zacatecas, Rodrigo Reyes Mugüerza, confirmed the armed aggression against the National Guard.

For his part, Reyes Mugüerza, shortly before 10:00 a.m., shared that an assault was recorded to security elements in the Sombrerete municipality.

He also pointed out that security corporations of the Three Government Orders, including the National Guard and the Mexican Army, were already dealing with the incident.

For his part, he Mayor of Sombrerete, Manuel Alan Murillo Murillo, shared that the attack registered in Curva del Gato of the Durango-Zacatecas highway, specifically in the section Sombrerete-Saín Alto.

Besides that asked citizens to avoid driving through the area, since the presence of metallic stars known as ponchallantas was also recorded. See also Delegate of El Copal asks that the GN be withdrawn from the community

The Zacatecas Public Security Secretariat (SSP) helicopter is currently flying over the area and there is an intense operation; However, neither the agency nor the National Guard have issued a statement in this regard.

According to NTR Zacatecas, the mayor of Sombrerete explained that the agents stopped for a routine check when They were ambushed by armed men.

He stressed that during the ambush, one of the elements of the GN was wounded, so he was immediately transferred to a hospital where he is reported out of danger.