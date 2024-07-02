From the July 26 until the August 11 will be disputed Paris 2024 Olympic Games and some of the Argentine footballers who will be part of the squad have already been announced.
Several of the players who were named recently have been confirmed and others have been withdrawn. The Argentine squad will consist of 18 players in total, including three seniors.
To start with, the three players of legal age have already been confirmed. After the refusal of several clubs that did not allow their players to attend these Olympics, those who will finally be part of the squad will be: Geronimo Rulli, Nicolas Otamendi and Julian Alvarez.
Valentin Boat In the end he will not be loaned out by Brighton despite everything indicating that his attendance was confirmed. He will not be loaned out either Pablo Solarithe River player. The complete list will be officially released in the next 24 hours.
The rest of the already confirmed members are:
Julio Solerfrom Lanús.
Santiago Hezzefrom Olympiacos.
Claudio Echeverri, from River Plate.
Kevin Zenon, from Boca Juniors.
Christian Medinafrom Boca Juniors.
Equi Fernandez, from Boca Juniors.
Leandro Brey, from Boca Juniors.
Giuliano Simeonefrom Deportivo Alaves.
Gonzalo Lujan, of Saint Lawrence.
Joaquin Garciafrom Vélez Sarsfield
Mark of Caesarfrom Racing Club
Bruno Amionefrom Santos Laguna
Thiago Almadafrom Botafogo
Lucas Beltranfrom Fiorentina
Luciano Gondoufrom Argentinos Juniors
