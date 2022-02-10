#Blue Cross ?

It is a fact, Álvaro Dávila and his entire group of Cruz Azul collaborators are leaving.

Today the statement will be made and possibly a farewell video.

We will have many more details today in @futpicante at 1pm by #ESPN Latin and #ESPNSportshttps://t.co/CfoVrIflWN

– León Lecanda (@Leonlec) February 10, 2022