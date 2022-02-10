After having starred in the transfer market -with a dozen losses and eight signings- it seemed that tranquility finally reigned in Blue Cross. However, a new storm is brewing in the cement team after confirming the departure of Alvaro Davila to the presidency of theMachine‘.
According to multiple sources, including Leon Lecandanewspaper Record Y Aztec Sportsideological and administrative differences were the reasons why the Cooperative of the Blue Crossheaded by the president of the Board of directors Victor Velazquezended the cycle of Davila as president of Cruz Azul Sports Club.
According ‘ESPN‘ would Jaime Ordiales the new president of the ‘Machine‘, who had just left the position of sports director after the championship won in May 2021. With Davila his entire group of collaborators would leave, among which stand out Hector Larasports director, Edward Victoriadirector of communication, Gerardo Merazhead of medical services and Gabriel Saucedooperational director.
Alvaro Davila became president of Blue Cross just in january 2021, thus adding little more than a year in office. During his tenure, in addition to cleaning up the institution’s finances, the team managed to end the drought of 24 years without League title, as well as winning the Champion of Champions.
