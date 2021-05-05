After the scandal around the coronavirus tests at the Ezeiza airport managed by a company with no background in clinical studies, Airports Argentina 2000 confirmed that as of May 15 Stamboulian Health Services will take care of the swabs.

Last week it became known after a journalistic investigation that the owners of the company Labpax -which was in charge of the swabs- are two monotributistas who are registered in the lowest category.

Those who touch Argentine soil should perform a quick swab that has a value of $ 2,500. The calculation is that the company, which a few months ago did not exist, generated at least five million pesos per day.

Given the enormous irregularities from Airports Argentina 2000 decided to start an audit to investigate in depth what happened.

In the middle, the company announced this Wednesday that Stamboulian Health Services will be the medical entity in charge of replacing the suspected laboratory.

“Since Thursday, April 29, the swab service at airports is being monitored by different agencies to guarantee the quality of the procedures and thus bring peace of mind to passengers and to public opinion“, the official statement begins.

“Stamboulian Health Services has been carrying out a general analysis of the operation to understand its size, and is working on the transition in order to ensure the continuity of the service for passengers and comply with the regulations established by the National Government,” he continues.

And closes: “For all passengers arriving at Ezeiza Airport the same prices will be kept that were previously paid “.

During this morning the Justice carried out at least four raids simultaneously related to the irregularities reported on the company in charge of carrying out the covid-19 diagnostic swabs.

At the same time, as he learned ClarionTwo other operations were carried out at a Sanity Care Group headquarters, a company that has been in charge of medical care at the Ezeiza airport for years; and at the San Lázaro Educational Foundation, a non-profit organization controlled by AA2000.

The operations were ordered by the Federal Court number 2 of Lomas de Zamora, in charge of Luis Armella.

