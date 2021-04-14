The rest of the squad has tested negative, so they will resume activity to prepare for the match against Coosur Real Betis Match against Movistar Estudiantes, in a file image. / A. Snowy THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 10:50



The UCAM Murcia CB issued a statement on Wednesday to confirm that has a positive for Covid-19 in the first template of the team. Once the corresponding backup test had been carried out, as indicated in the protocol, the case was detected and at this time he is isolated at home and does not present symptoms.

The rest of the expedition gave negative in this test, so this morning activity will resume to prepare for the match against Coosur Real Betis that will take place next Thursday 15 at 12:30 in the San Pablo Pavilion in Seville.