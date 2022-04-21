Cádiz lives the which is probably his best moment of the season after having won at home to a great like it’s Barcelona. The victory, together with how it happened (with seven substitutes at the start) have boosted morale of a team looking run away from burning The rival a priori seems propitious to achieve victory (follow the match live on AS.com). Athletic does not arrive far from it in good standing. Marcelino’s men have won only one of the last five games and see how their European options are gradually disappearing. With sixth place at 10 points, almost impossible with only 18 to be disputedthe rojiblancos only have left the continental possibilities that give the seventh position. And that they could come to nothing if Valencia, their executioner in the Cup, wins the final of the KO tournament against Betis on Saturday.

in sports, Sergio and his Cádiz will return to their eleven type after having rotated at the Camp Nou. Therefore, Akapo, Chust, Alcaraz, San Emeterio, Alejo, Idrissi and Negredo will start against Marcelino’s men, in an eleven in which the only doubt could be in the attack: Lucas or Lozano. The victory seems fundamental after Granada’s puncture with Atlético, which would leave the yellows four points from relegation.

the rojiblancos, For their part, they face the encounter as a final that allows them to continue playing ‘finals’ before shelving a course that has had very good peaks and other very disappointing ones. Own García Toral yesterday launched a broadside at the group, something unusual for him: he praised the character of Iñigo Martínez, to which they cling to get back on the right path, and said that their mentality is a winner “something that we do not have in excess”. In addition to the international center, Raul Garcia will return another of the most race they have, for the injured Sancet. And for that very reason, Dani García has options, a warrior hardened in a thousand battles.

match keys



Confidence

Cádiz is another and they are confident after winning at the Camp Nou and adding ten of the last 18 points.

Depression

Athletic arrives depressed after the setback against Celta. Europe vanishes.

clean sheet

The yellow team has recovered solidity after keeping a clean sheet in five of the last eight games.

aces to follow

alcaraz

The cornerstone of Cádiz returns after serving a sanction. The whole game goes through his feet.

Raul Garcia

Of the few that were saved from the burning on Sunday. He had a very clear chance to score.

Ups and downs

At Cádiz, Iza, Haroyan and Andone are still out. Alcaraz returns after serving a penalty. In Athletic, Lekue, Villalibre and Sancet, injured.; Ezkieta, out by technical decision.