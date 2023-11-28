Roberta Ragusa’s ex-boyfriend, Pietro Morreale, has been sentenced to life imprisonment again. The Court of Appeals also confirmed the first instance sentence

THE judges of the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Palermo confirmed the life sentence for Pietro Morreale. The 21-year-old boy is accused of the femicide of the 17-year-old girl. After the first degree conviction with the maximum sentence, confirmation arrives.

Roberta Siragusa was 17 years old when she lost her life in Caccamo, a municipality in the province of Palermo. It was the night between 23 and 24 January 2021 when the man hit her with a stone, knocking her unconscious, then burning her alive before throw his body down a cliff.

In court, at reading of the sentence, all the family members of the young 17 year old were present. Her father, mother, brother, grandmother, an aunt, her cousins. Many friends were also present. The parents and friends of the 21-year-old were also in the courtroom.

There deputy general prosecutor Maria Teresa Maligno he had asked for confirmation of the life sentence, the maximum sentence already imposed in the first instance trial. Defense lawyer Gaetano Giunta had sought a reduced sentence for his client.

The family of the 17-year-old has filed a civil action. At the trial she is assisted by the lawyers Giuseppe Canzone, Giovanni Castronovo, Simona La Verde and Sergio Burgio. The Municipality of Caccamo and some associations against violence against women also formed a civil party.

In addition to confirming the life sentence, the judges also confirmed the right to compensation which, at the moment, is around 800 thousand euros for the young woman’s relatives.