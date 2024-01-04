Confirmation has arrived, Liliana Resinovich's body will be exhumed by the end of January: new tests could lead to the truth

Official confirmation has arrived, the lifeless body of Liliana Resinovich will be exhumed by the end of January. The Trieste Public Prosecutor's Office has entrusted the task to a panel of consultants. The aim is to carry out another autopsy and establish the exact time of the woman's death.

Liliana Resinovich disappeared from Trieste on December 14, 2021. His lifeless body was later found on January 5, 2022 in the wooded area of ​​the former psychiatric hospital of San Giovanni. He was wearing the same clothes as the day of his disappearance, clean. The body was stuffed into two black bags and his head was closed in two plastic bags. No signs of decomposition.

From the beginning there has been talk of a extreme gesture, which however no one ever believed, especially his family and friend Claudio. The latter, after his disappearance, revealed about theirs love relationship. Liliana had decided to leave her husband Sebastiano and start a new life with him.

After the request of the family, who never gave up, the judge decided to reopen the investigations and carry out new tests to clarify the 25 points for death of the woman who never found an answer.

Thanks to the exhumation, it will be possible to proceed with a bone marrow collection and with the evaluation of cellularity and, therefore, one could arrive at establish a date of death.

The victim's family members welcomed the news with joy, in particular the brother Sergio:

I hope we can get to the truth. Even if it's painful. I am happy that the judge accepted our request.

Her husband Sebastiano also commented on the news, underlining that he was not opposed to the exhumation as he also wants it discover the truth.