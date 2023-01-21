Narciso finds ugly what is not a mirror, sings Caetano Veloso in Sampa. However, it was not in São Paulo, but in London, in the 1960s, that the psychologist Peter Wason gave the name “confirmation bias” to the mechanism that induces the mind to accept the information that supports its own beliefs, instead of to question and be open to analyzing other types of information.

The idea of ​​a rational mind, in the service of apprehending reality as it is, continued to be discredited in the following decade. In 1979, a study was carried out at Stanford University, in the United States, with university students who had opposing views on the death penalty. Based on two false articles – one that argued in favor and the other against the death penalty -, the students supported precisely that article that confirmed their original belief. The study showed that having certainties challenged only served as a reinforcement for one’s own convictions.

For experts, politics and football are flowering fields of confirmation bias. “From the moment you expose yourself, you crystallize in that position and then you polarize, polarize…”, says neuroscientist Claudia Feitosa-Santana. “People are polarizing even towards Neymar and Richarlison because of politics.”

According to Claudia, conversations do not help to reduce polarization because people think that dialogue is at the service of deconstructing the argument of the other. “Political polarization, as it is, only helps the politicians themselves. They can talk to each other, they make deals behind closed doors, the electorate cannot.” There are those who blame empathy for the solution. It turns out that empathy, related to true listening, costs brain energy or glucose, which is a limited resource.

“It’s very difficult for you to be able to ’empathize’ with someone who is not part of what you consider your moral circle”, says Claudia. “People these days focus on empathy, and no one empathizes with anyone else. They use the word empathy to demand empathy from others, not to be empathetic. The focus is actually the word respect and no one respects himself”.

Aligned with confirmation bias, political polarization is already formatted. “Whoever is on the left has to be in favor of abortion. If you are on the right, you have to be against it. Some authors call this prêt-à-porter identity, an identity that comes ready-made, you just go there and wear it”, says Sérgio Rodrigo Ferreira, a researcher at the Federal University of Espírito Santo. “In a way, this kills the most subjective and diverse aspect. We have had a lot of difficulty living with the contradictory because of this”.

If an environmentalist and an oil company executive search the internet for “climate change,” the search results will be different.

“Increasingly our computer monitor is a kind of mirror that reflects our own interests, based on the analysis of our clicks made by algorithmic observers”, writes the activist Eli Pariser in the book The Invisible Filter: What the Internet is Hiding from You (Zahar Publishers).

When mapping the user’s preferences, the algorithm forms the so-called bubbles, delimiting the responses according to their tastes. This generates an addictive self-satisfaction that can isolate the individual in a one-sided knowledge system, reinforcing their view rather than expanding it, as with confirmation bias.

More than the bubbles, there are also the echo cameras, which receive contributions from users to maintain the alignment of beliefs. “When they receive a different position, in addition to being fiercely opposed to it, the user excludes people and content that differ from them”, explains Sérgio. “It’s not just the algorithm that’s creating the bubble, but users are actively building these closed spaces.”

The constant reinforcement of one’s own opinion, avoiding having values ​​and beliefs questioned, is openness to misinformation and fake news.

“The world is extremely complex nowadays. We have a lot of difficulty seeing and understanding the dimension of the various layers of things that happen and, in a way, in the echo chamber there is a simplification of the world based on what I already understand, understand and believe. I make the world fit in my belief”, considers Sérgio.

Claudia Feitosa-Santana brings a counterpoint, remembering that we are part of diverse groups, such as vegans or petlovers. “We’re not all exactly inside the same bubbles. We have many groups and that is what gives stability to our society.”

The lack of time, knowledge and reliable sources to filter the flood of information we receive can also put science in the basket of disrepute.

Amanda Moura de Sousa, a researcher at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, has been studying disinformation in the health area and the infodemic, the huge flow of information that invades the internet, in the face of the covid-19 pandemic.

“To save the effort of trying to deal with some fact, sometimes we need to resort to our beliefs, but these beliefs can lead to an unhealthy path, which is to eliminate doubt and focus on the certainty you already have” , says the specialist in information science.

She remembers messages that circulated at the beginning of the pandemic, saying that laboratories had not advanced enough in their studies and were using people as guinea pigs in the application of vaccines. More than 71% of false messages in that period circulated on WhatsApp, according to an analysis of the Eu Fiscalizo application, developed by Fiocruz researchers. “Due to the relationship of distrust that people often have with scientists or with science itself, which sometimes escapes their understanding, they end up adhering to misinformation without seeking another source”, says Amanda.

Fear of complexity and confirmation bias are also cited by New York researcher Sara Gorman in the book Denying to the Grave: Why We Ignore the Facts That Will Save Us in free translation).

According to the author, the mind tends to emphasize a small risk, thus strengthening its own beliefs. “Refusing to vaccinate a child is an example of this: those who are afraid of immunization exaggerate the small risk of a side effect and underestimate the devastation that occurs during a measles epidemic or just how lethal pertussis can be,” he writes. Is it over there.

If science is often seen in a distorted way, scientific work itself is not immune to confirmation bias – simply because scientists are also human.

Kelley Cristine Gasque, from the University of Brasília, investigated the perceptions of scientists regarding the confirmation bias in the process of searching and using information in their scientific work.

“An issue that I found quite interesting that arose is that this bias can be influenced by research funding, demand for results and market expectations”, comments Kelley. “Companies, for example, that have economic interests are going to invest a lot in research and it is obvious that they want such a result. So, you tend to seek research on a basis that will corroborate what they want.”

The desire for the research to work was also cited by scientists as a trigger for confirmation bias.

The antidote to the problem would be, according to the scientists themselves, to have a good academic background, seek diversified sources, keep an open mind for different points of view, develop critical thinking and creativity.

“Human beings are not like a calf or a foal that leaves its mother already walking. We are extremely dependent until we are 2, 3 years old. We depend on others to survive and that is extremely frightening”, observes João Luiz Cortez, specialist in neurolinguistic programming.

If today’s survival means depending on a caregiver in the first years of life, in the past, group dependency had greater weight and measure. “We perpetuate ourselves as a species because we acquired the capacity to live in society and that is what made us resist in an inhospitable forest with animals much stronger than us”, says João.

Values ​​are built in a complex way and anchored in affectivity from early childhood. Therefore, changing certain certainties is difficult and goes beyond the issue of narcissistic pride. The foundation of beliefs is a mainstay for emotional survival.

Charles Peirce, American philosopher and pedagogue born in 1839, claimed that only doubt leads to knowledge and, to reach it, we go through an alternation between the discomfort of doubt and the security of belief. The belief fixation methods listed by Peirce include attachment, imposition, tastes and also, but not only, the scientific method.

According to João, ignoring real facts to protect emotional stability represents a limited state of personal development. “As I strengthen myself emotionally, spiritually, I have a structure, a muscle that allows me to deal with reality as it is.”

Despite the bubbles, groups, and algorithms, there is nothing that unifies the human experience. “The way we feel is never repeated over time and is never the same as how someone else feels”, writes Claudia Feitosa-Santana in the book I Control How I Feel. “And philosophers have known this for a long time. In Ancient Greece, Heraclitus, one of the oldest thinkers we know, said the following: ‘We cannot bathe in the same river twice’.”

Beyond the sovereignty of reason, Caetano would sing: “Something happens in my heart”. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.