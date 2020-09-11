For quite some time, speculations are made about the relationship of Vidyut Jamwal, one of the best action heroes of Bollywood. Now finally he has spoken on this issue and has admitted that he is in a relationship. However, he has not yet revealed which girl he is in a relationship with.

According to a Bollywood Life report, Vidyut Jamwal said in a chat show with international action icon Michael Jai White that he has just started to mingle with this girl. He also mentioned that this is the first time that he is telling anyone about his relationship. Vidyut also said that he really likes this girl.

By the way, there is a lot of discussion about the relationship of Vidyut Jamwal. Her name has also been linked to many girls in the past. One of these actresses is also Ada Sharma. However, Ada and Vidyut have never acknowledged that they are in a relationship. Vidyut Jamwal last appeared in the film ‘Khuda Hafiz’, in which his character was well liked.