the saga Twilight is being adapted for television, The Hollywood Reporter reports, and is already in early development via Lionsgate Television. Sinead Daly, whose credits include Tell Me Lies, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Raised by Wolves, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency and The Get Downis attached to write the script for Twilight.

Sources indicate that Daly is working with Lionsgate TV to determine what the specific focus of Twilight and if it will be a remake of Meyer’s books or a new line. The television series Twilight is in its early stages and does not have a network/platform yet, as sources indicate that the studio, which controls the rights to the franchise, plans to lead development on the project before offering rights to the package.

There is still no scheduled date for when the series of Twilight will be presented to potential buyers. Sources indicate that author Meyer is expected to be involved in the television adaptation. Wyck Godfrey and former Lionsgate Film Group co-chairman Erik Feig, who during his tenure at Summit Entertainment bought the rights to the book series from Twilight after being turned down by Paramount Pictures, they are attached as executive producers of the television adaptation. Godfrey’s production company, Temple Hill, produced the five films that Summit de Feig distributed. The film franchise, which made stars of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, collectively grossed more than $3.4 billion worldwide. The representatives of Lionsgate Television they declined to comment.

Twilight It is an important piece of the library of lionsgate. In 2017, five years after the launch of Dawn Part 2the film adaptation of Meyer, the CEO of lionsgateJon Feltheimer, told Wall Street during an earnings call that “there are many more stories to tell, and we are ready to tell them when our creators are ready,” referring to both Twilight like franchises The Hunger Games.

The news of a television series Twilight comes at a time when lionsgate has been negotiating with multiple bidders to potentially spin off its studio business and premium cable network Starz by the end of September 2023. The studio business of lionsgatewhich includes film and television production divisions, increased its revenue by 25 percent to nearly $900 million in the third quarter.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter