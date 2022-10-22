The duel between Pachuca and Monterrey in the first leg of the Apertura 2022 semifinals was intense, with many goals and also controversial arbitration. At minute 83, Erick Sánchez drove the ball at high speed and was connected by Celso Ortiz inside the area. For some refereeing experts, this play should not have been marked as a penalty. In the end it meant the fourth of five goals for the Tuzos.
It seems that the team led by Guillermo Almada is one foot and a half in the grand finale of Mexican soccer. However, they must crown their tremendous performance in the Giant of Steel. The final duel between both teams will take place on Sunday, October 23 at the Monterrey stadium at 8:06 p.m.
The Arbitration Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation has already confirmed who will be the central referee for this important game: Luis Enrique Santander. The 39-year-old whistler will be accompanied by Christian Espinosa and Jessica Morales, as assistants, and by Óscar Mejía, who will serve as the fourth official.
Santander whistled 14 games as a central referee in the 2022 Opening of Liga MX. He received great criticism for his performance in the playoff match between Chivas de Guadalajara and Puebla. In the first leg of the quarterfinals, he served as the fourth referee in the duel between Monterrey and Cruz Azul. He was also the central referee in the duel between Toluca and Santos Laguna in the second leg of the quarterfinals.
Monterrey has eight consecutive games in which it has not been able to beat Pachuca in the league. In this journey, Rayados adds four draws and four defeats. The last victory of the Sultana del Norte over the Hidalguenses at this stage of the tournament was recorded in the first leg of the 2004 Apertura quarterfinals. However, the Tuzos have lost four of the last six duels they have played as a visitor in the semifinals .
