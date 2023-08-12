the profile of LinkedIn from a former developer Rockstar Games has apparently revealed that bully 2 and 3 they were planned by the studio. It was previously confirmed that bully 2 It was in development at one point and then cancelled, but this is the first time we’ve heard of a third installment.

As pointed out by a user of RedditJon Young was head of video in the research department of rock star when he left the company after more than 13 years of service. In his profile, a screenshot of which we’ve included below, Young mentions that he was the lead video editor for both bully 2 as for Bully 3 in 2008.

This doesn’t appear to be a typo, but it’s worth noting that Young worked for the “investigation” department, suggesting that both games of bully may have been planned and conceptualized, but only bully 2 went into production. former employees of rock star they had already revealed that bully 2 was shelved in favor of Max Payne 3 and red dead redemption.

Interestingly, Young’s profile also reveals that GTA VI it has been in development for almost a decade. He claims to have worked on the game for three years, from 2015 until its release in 2018.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: I have waited for this sequel at the same time that I hope it will never come out, why? Because Rockstar Games. My advice: don’t expect anything… other than still being disappointed by Rockstar.