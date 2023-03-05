Next week will start the Concacaf Champions League and the Mexican clubs will begin their activity in the competition, in the case of the UANL Tigres they will play this Tuesday, March 7 at 9:00 p.m., serving as locals in the first leg of the round of 16 against Orlando City of Major League Soccer.
Therefore, the summon list of feline elements that may be eligible for Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiz in commitment to the Americans,
Despite US health guidelines for the virus COVID-19the French striker André-Pierre Gignac heads the list of 34 footballers registered for the competition. It should be remembered that the top scorer of the San Nicolás de los Garza team chose not to get vaccinated and therefore he has not been able to travel to the United States, so surely he will not do so for the return match.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Just in the previous season Seattle Sounders It broke with the hegemony of Mexican clubs by winning this championship and it was they who represented Concacaf in the 2022 Club World Cup, although they did not have a good participation.
In this 2023 edition, both the auriazul team and León, Atlas and Pachuca will try to proclaim themselves champions of this contest.
#Confirm #call #Tigres #UANL #Concachampions
Leave a Reply