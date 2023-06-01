The coach of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Christopher Galtierconfirmed this Thursday in a press conference that Saturday will be the last game of the Argentine striker Lionel Messi in the Parque de los Príncipes, which means that next season he will not wear the club’s shirt.

The Argentine’s future is up in the air, but at least DT has already confirmed that he will not continue, although offers rain down on him.

(Shakira: emotional video with her parents and without her children, does she charge Piqué?)

Gratitude

I have had the privilege of directing the best player in the history of football. It is a great privilege. Tomorrow is his last game in the Princes Park and I hope it will be welcomed in the best way”, said Galtier in his usual meeting with the press before each League game.

The coach highlighted that Messi was an “important” player this year for PSG, after a first season in which the Argentine striker had to adapt because it was the first time he had left Barcelona.

About him he highlighted that he was “always available” and always “present” in training and that although there was criticism, he finds it “completely unjustified”.



“It has been a great privilege not only to train him but to accompany him throughout the season,” the technician remarked.

In his last game in Paris, Messi will face clermont on the last day of a League in which PSG already declared themselves the winner last week.

Coming?

The last thing that was known is that it could be acquired by the Inter Miami, who would lend him a few months to Barcelona in Spain.

In the same way, there is also talk of a possible trip to soccer Saudi Arabia, but the same father of the Argentine star denied it a few weeks ago.

(Mourinho exploded and caught it against the referee: hard claim in the parking lot)