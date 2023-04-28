The studio 20th Century Studios finally released the long-awaited sequel to Avatar directed by James Cameron in 2009 with Avatar: The Way of Water last year, and it swept the box office. This movie quickly broke several box office records and became one of the top three highest-grossing films of all time, and it seems that this has given the studio inspiration for another long-awaited sequel.

Recently, the producer of Avatar: The Way of WaterJon Landau, revealed that the film gave them some ideas for a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel which they have been working on for quite some time. “We are working on it,” Landau revealed.

“I think what we have learned from Avatar it’s how much more subtlety and facial nuance we can incorporate into humanoid characters that we want to be emotional and convey feeling. little wing it would not have been possible without what we did in Avatar. Avatar: The Way of Water It wouldn’t be what it is if it wasn’t for what we did in little wing. And now, let’s go back and give that back to little wing. We are talking to Robert and Rosa and everything is going well.”

While talking about his role in The Consultant Amazon Prime Video, Waltz was questioned about Landau and Rosa Salazar’s interest in a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel And if he felt the same. “Yes, if the role is what I would like to do, of course. Definitely,” he replied. So, even though he’s interested, he still has to be a role for his Dr. Dyson Gone that he’d want to play in a possible sequel. As for that sequel, producer Jon Landau previously revealed that he and Cameron have been talking about it recently.

During an interview for the launch of Avatar: The Way of Water last year, the producer said: “Robert [Rodríguez] and I had a conversation about it two weeks ago. We’re very excited about that prospect,” Landau revealed in an update on the sequel. “little wing It’s a movie that even now, having seen it recently for what we did, makes us really proud. And we think there are more stories to tell with her character, and so we want to come back to her.”

Via: comic book

note of author: I expected the worst from the adaptation of little wing to live-action and the truth is that it was not bad. What was wrong is that they let so much time go by that I even forgot to want a sequel.