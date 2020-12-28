Tesla India Launch: America’s leading electric car manufacturer, Tesla, Inc. The entry of cars in India was finally approved by the government. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has confirmed this. Now next year, Tesla’s electric cars will start selling in the Indian market. According to media reports, the company can launch Tesla Model 3 as its first vehicle in the market here.

In fact, according to a report published in the Indian Express, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that under a program, Tesla will start its operation in India from next year. Let me tell you that there has been a confirmation on this day when it was reported in the media that Tesla is going to launch its Model 3 electric car in India and booking will start from next month.

Bharat Banega Manufacturing Hub: Nitin Gadkari said in his statement that, Tesla will sell and produce its vehicles in India from next year according to its requirement. Not only that, he said that India is going to become the world’s number one auto manufacturing hub in the next five years. Let me tell you, Tesla’s electric cars are famous all over the world and Indians have been waiting for this company for a long time.

Earlier, the company’s CEO Elon Musk had also indicated on social media the company’s entry into India. In response to a user on Twitter, Musk said that Tesla can launch its cars in India by the year 2021. After which the speculation of entry of this brand in India was intensified. Although there were reports of Tesla coming to India in the year 2016 as well, but due to the infrastructure, the company had put forward its plans.

According to the information, Tesla will launch its cars as Complete Built Units (CBU) in India. There are also reports that the company may choose to sell its cars online instead of dealerships. Currently, the company’s cheapest car is Model 3, according to experts, if this car is launched in the market, then its price can be around 55 lakh rupees.