After multiple rumors, today it has been confirmed that this week the first State of play of the year, which will not only give us a bigger glimpse into the future of the PlayStation VR2, but also will also focus on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The next State of Play will take place next Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM (Pacific time), or 3:00 PM (Mexico City time). You can enjoy the event live on the official channels of twitch and Youtube of the company.

Although at the moment there are not many details, it has been mentioned that in the presentation we will have the first look at five games that will arrive on PlayStation VR2 throughout this year. Along with this, we will also see a couple of new details and revelations of projects by third party studios. Last but not least, the State of Play will show us 15 minutes of gameplay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguewhich will surely clarify some of the doubts that many have about this title.

Remember, the next State of Play will take place on February 23 at 3:00 PM (Mexico City time). On related topics, a new Pokémon Presents will take place next week.

Editor’s Note:

The interesting thing is that outside of the VR2 games, it seems that we will not have a look at the first party proposals for the PlayStation 4 and 5, something that many expected to see in the State of Play. We can only wait to know the plans that the company has for the future.

Via: PSBlog