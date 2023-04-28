With Uncharted and, more recently, The Last of Us, PlayStation has found success adapting some of its most popular video games for movies and television series to live-action. His next adaptation is Twisted Metala ten-episode series that will premiere on Peacock.

IGN recently exclusively revealed the new poster for Twisted Metal (shown below), which describes the show as “a high-octane action comedy” starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz.

The first advance of Twisted Metal premieres online tomorrow, Friday the 28th. Although it is inspired by the classic series of PlayStationthe series is based on an original version by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (deadpool, zombie land) and written by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai).

According to the official synopsis, Twisted Metal follows “a talkative outsider who is given a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.” In addition to Mackie and Beatriz, the cast of Twisted Metal includes Joe Seanoa (AEW), Will Arnett (Arrested Development) and Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It makes me morbid and curious to see what they can achieve with Twisted Metal, although, knowing that the scriptwriter is the same as Cobra Kai We can expect a series in the purest 90s style. Hopefully he achieves a similar result that leads us to forgive the ridiculousness of the script in exchange for great moments.