Raj Kapoor, the showman of Bollywood, founded RK Studios. A few years ago RK Studios suffered heavy losses in a terrible fire after which it was sold to Godrej Property. However, fans still miss the RK banner, which has given Bollywood many great superhit films for a long time. If you too are missing the RK banner films then there is good news. Randhir Kapoor has said that the RK banner will be revived once again.

Planning has been going on for a long time

By the way, it was being speculated for a long time that Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor could soon make a comeback in RK banner films. In 2012, there was a buzz that Shriram Raghavan will direct the return film of RK Bain and Ranbir Kapoor will be the hero in it but this plan could not go ahead but now Randhir Kapoor has confirmed that the film will soon be made under this banner.

‘Yes, will make Raj Kapoor’s eldest son’

In an exclusive conversation with our colleague ETimes, Randhir Kapoor said, ‘Yes, we are going to make a film. Now we are reviving the RK banner. This will be the love story of the film and will make it me ie Raj Kapoor’s eldest son. However, when asked about the cast of this film, Randhir Kapoor did not respond. However, he made it clear that he already had some actors in mind for the film’s cast.

These films have been made under the RK banner

Let us tell that under the RK banner, the famous films like ‘The country where the Ganges flows’, ‘Mera Naam Joker’, ‘Bobby’, ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, ‘Prem Rog and Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ were made. After the demise of Raj Kapoor, the direction of this banner film Hina was completed by Randhir Kapoor. Then ‘Prem Granth’ was made under the direction of Rajiv Kapoor. The last film under the RK banner was Aa Ab Laut Chalen which was directed by Rishi Kapoor.