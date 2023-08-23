During Opening Night Live’s presentation, series director Katsuhiro Harada appeared on stage to confirm the release date for Tekken 8 and show off a new story mode trailer, which can be seen below. Immediately afterwards, the release date of the video game was leaked and it was speculated that this would be January 26, 2024.

This news is the latest in a series of apparent leaks about the upcoming fighting game. Earlier this week, the director of TekkenKatsuhiro Harada tweeted:

“I am aware that there are some minor information leaks. They contain old information that has already been changed or removed.”

A few minutes ago Bandai Namco confirmed that the release date of Tekken 8 will be on January 26, 2024. The title will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and pc via Steam.

Tekken 8 will seek to make the most of the power of current consoles to achieve an unparalleled visual impact. You can already reserve your copy of the game in standard, deluxe and ultimate editions. For details about what these editions include, you can visit this site.

Tekken 8 It will include all 32 favorite characters from the series with updated moves for Kuma, Leo, Shaheen, Steve, Dragunov, and Yoshimitsu. The new Arcade Quest game mode and extensive customization options.

Via: Communiqué

Editor’s note: We finally have a release date for Tekken 8, It amazes me to see how they are going to deliver on that promise of creating unmatched visual impact after what Capcom delivered with Street Fighter 6.