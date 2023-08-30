Madrid. the rover Pragyan of the Indian moon mission Chandrayaan-3 made the first measurements on site of the elemental composition of the lunar surface near the south pole.

These ground measurements – obtained with the Laser Induced Decay Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument – ​​unambiguously confirm the presence of sulfur in the region, something that was not feasible with the instruments aboard the orbiters, the space agency reported in a statement. a statement.

According to a previous study, the sulfur in lunar volcanic rocks is a fingerprint of the presence of iron sulfide in the rocky interior of the moon, which is where the precious metals are believed to have been left when lavas were created on the natural satellite. land.

LIBS is a technique that analyzes the composition of materials by exposing them to intense laser pulses.

A high-energy laser pulse is focused onto the surface of a material, such as rock or soil; generates an extremely hot and localized plasma. The collected plasma light is spectrally resolved and found by detectors such as charge-coupled devices.

Since each element emits a characteristic set of wavelengths of light when in the plasma state, the elemental composition of the material is determined.

Preliminary analyzes, represented graphically, reveal the presence of aluminum, sulfur, calcium, iron, chromium, and titanium on the lunar surface. Other measurements show the presence of manganese, silicon and oxygen. A thorough investigation is carried out on the presence of hydrogen.

The LIBS payload is developed at the Bengaluru Electro-Optical Systems Laboratory.