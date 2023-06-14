The games in the series Person which were announced during the Xbox Showcase last Sunday they are already confirmed for PlayStation. It was thanks to the official site of the game Persona 5 Tactic that it was possible to corroborate what was suspected. Trailers later appeared on YouTube.

The strategy RPG starring the original cast of person 5updated their website to include switches and PlayStation in your list of platforms. It was officially unveiled during Microsoft’s summer keynote last weekend, along with a November 17 release date, and due to an alleged exclusivity deal, announcements for other platforms were kept under wraps.

Besides, Persona 3 Reloada remake from scratch with Unreal Engine of the person 3 original, and the new fantasy RPG project from the team at Person, Metaphor: ReFantaziowere announced in the same presentation.

the website of download has been updated to show PS4/5 and Steam as platforms, but there is no mention of switches. Until the time of publication, metaphor hasn’t received any updates on additional platforms, but since it was announced exclusively for xbox-series and pc at first, it can be assumed that it will be announced for PS5 soon.

Via: Person