Not only will a new Pokémon Presents be taking place next week, but Nintendo also intends to share the final trailer of the movie Super Mario Bros. via a special Nintendo Direct.

Like other trailers for the film, Nintendo plans to hold a special presentation focused on revealing the new trailer in a uniform and attention-grabbing way. This event will take place next March 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM (Pacific Time), or 4:00 PM (Mexico City time), and here you will be able to see it.

Join us at 2:00 pm PT on 3/9 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s final trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect. #SuperMarioMovie 📽️: https://t.co/SWL11FEoP7 pic.twitter.com/6ikAWYxCNy — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 22, 2023

This Nintendo Direct will be focused entirely on the final trailer for the movie, and no plans to talk about any game. While it may seem like we won’t see more content about the film until its release, we’ll still see some Super Mario Bros. teasers and commercials in the future.

Remember, The next Nintendo Direct will take place on March 9 at 4:00 PM (Mexico City time). On related topics, you can learn more about Pokémon Presents here. Similarly, a State of Play will be held this week.

Editor’s Note:

Although it’s rare to have a new Direct just to release a trailer, these types of presentations manage to control the audience’s attention, and keep everyone focused on the same topic, instead of the trailer coming out, and not many people know about it. his existence.

Via: Nintendo