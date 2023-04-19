Paramount+ has given the green light to the new film of Star Trek: Section 31in which Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh will reprise her role as Empress Phillipa Georgiou from Star Trek Discovery.

In the first season of Star Trek: DiscoveryYeoh played both Starfleet Captain Phillipa Georgiou and her alter ego from an alternate reality, who turned out to be the cruel and cunning empress of a parallel universe where humanity had emerged as a xenophobic militaristic regime.

Trying to avoid spoilers, events cause Empress Georgiou to flee her reality to find refuge in the main universe of star trek that we know and love. There, her natural talents lead her to work for the clandestine and often shady Starfleet organization called Section 31.

Get ready for a special movie event! Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh will star in #StarTrekSection31. ✨ #StarTrek https://t.co/HGIiQ0t7ns pic.twitter.com/gh2Prd5QAo —Star Trek (@StarTrek) April 18, 2023

Star Trek: Section 31, which will be written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, will follow Empress Georgiou de Yeoh during her time with the secret group, as she confronts the many sins of her past as an empress of an authoritarian regime. Production on the film will begin at CBS studios later this year. “I am beyond excited to return to my family of ‘star trek‘ and the role I’ve loved for so long,” Michelle Yeoh said in a statement. “Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart ever since I began the journey of playing Philippa as this new golden age of’ launched.star trek‘. “Seeing her finally have her moment is a dream come true in a year that has shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can’t wait to share what’s to come, and until then: may you live long and prosper (unless Empress Georgiou decrees otherwise).”

The news comes after an incredibly successful year for Yeoh, which saw the actress win numerous awards, including the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Evelyn Wang in Eeverything Everywhere All at Once.

