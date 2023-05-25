During the Playstation Showcase it was confirmed that a compilation of the first Metal Gear Solid. called the Master Collection vol. 1 will include Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. The collection will be available in fall 2023.

This was revealed through the trailer of the new Metal Gears Solid: Snake Eater the expected remake of the third part of this saga.

Via: Playstation Showcase