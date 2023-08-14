Resident Evil is a much-loved franchise in the world, but there is something that has always been criticized in our region, that is precisely that the texts always came to us in Iberian Spanish. Fortunately, that is changing with games like Village and the most recent remake.

It seems that Capcom wants to continue with this trend, since they have implemented an update for RE2, which adds subtitles in Latin Spanish, and that marks a path for the saga so that everything that comes in the future has these translations, and if possible , voices someday.

🎉 MORE GOOD NEWS 🎉 From TODAY we will be able to play Resident Evil 2 (2019) with texts in Latin American Spanish 💙🌎 On all platforms: PS4/PS5/XB1/XBS/Steam As with RE7 and Village, (re)discover survival horror in our language. Thank you for your constant support! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/r6Del4RGfP — Capcom LATAM (@CapcomLatam) August 14, 2023

Remember that the game is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch (via cloud) and pc. The update is already available and logically it is free for all players.

Via: Capcom

Editor’s note: This is good news, since it could be something with the potential to later add Latin voices. Let’s hope it doesn’t take long to be implemented, Square Enix has already done that job and did it very well.