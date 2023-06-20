The Ufotable studio has confirmed the production of the fourth season of demon slayer after the conclusion of the season three finale. Several leaks throughout the week revealed that the fourth season was underway and that filming had already begun. But today’s official announcement confirmed this claim beyond a doubt.

The studio has also released a trailer for the season, which includes character images and more of the Hashiras that will be important in the next arc of training of the hashira, which the fourth season will be responsible for covering. This follows the pattern of how the studio announced the start of previous seasons.

The 11th episode of the third season of demon slayer, which lasted 55 minutes, aired on Sunday, June 18. As soon as the episode ended, Ufotable released a trailer for the next arc in the series, the Hashira Training Arc. It is not yet clear if the fourth season of demon slayer it will be tailored solely for said arc, but the trailer was mostly focused on it.

The preview showed everyone Hashiras, except Rengoku Kyojuro. introduced to the five Hashiras in individual frames, one after the other, before presenting the entire team as a whole. The advance began with Giyu Tomioka, followed by Shinobu Kocho, Gyomei Himejima, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and Iguro Obanai, in that order. As readers of the manga will know, these five characters have important roles in the upcoming manga. Hashira Training Arc.

NEW PV FOR THE DEMON SLAYER SEASON 4 « HASHIRA TRAINING ARC » pic.twitter.com/VF1EygmGDr —Demon Slayer (@DemonSlayerSc) June 18, 2023

If the fourth season of demon slayer it only covers the training arch of the hashirashould have as many episodes as the arc of the Blacksmiths Village. This seems likely given that the final arc is the longest in the series and should be animated in two parts if Ufotable wants to do it justice. The subplot of infinity castle alone would demand an entire season devoted to it.

Although no release date was announced for the fourth season of demon slayer, an educated guess can be made based on the release pattern of the previous season. Since the second season was released in winter 2022 and the third season was released in spring 2023, you can expect the fourth season to premiere in summer 2024, probably in July.

Via: sportskeeda

Editor’s note: We will have to wait a year to see this arc. They are pushing me to start reading the manga.