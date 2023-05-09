Mexico.- After so many rumors the first edition has been confirmed Drag Race Mexicothe reality show that will extol the work of the Drag Queens in the country and will be broadcast through Paramount +, MTV Latin America and Wow Present +.

Through their social networks, Paramount, MTV and Wow Presents released the first official preview of the reality show of RuPaul and asked his fans to stay tuned for updates.

In the first trailer of Drag Race Mexico you can see in detail the work of different Drag Queens who will be competing in the program, but no estimated release date is shown, although it is estimated that it will reach streaming platforms this year.

So far it is a secret who will be the host for this first season of Drag Race Mexicobut it has been rumored very strongly that Valentina would be in charge of leading the panel of judges, while each episode will have a very special guest.

The identities of its participants are also kept secret, although on the Internet there are all kinds of theories about the possible drag figures that would be part of the first edition of the American program, which has not been confirmed, but has not been denied either.