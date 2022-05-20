Guadalajara Jalisco. – After one was given alert for report of disappearance of Filiberto Valencia and Mariano Valenciafather and son, inhabitants of the municipality of MazamitlaJalisco, it was confirmed that both people were found dead near the area where he was reported missing.

It was since last Wednesday when the report would have been given that at 12:10 p.m., the location of two lifeless males was recorded in the gap that leads to the subdivision “Los Cazos” to the San Juanico ranch.

Upon arrival of the elements of the Public Security Police Station, who served as first responders, reported the location of the men with firearm injuries, one with injuries to the neck and hip and the other to the face. Both without vital signs.

They also indicated that two kilometers away from where the two people were found, two trucks were located, a black and white Chevrolet pick-up with plates from the state of Michoacán, as well as a black Dodge Durango 4×4 with plates from the state of Jalisco. .

It was not until this Friday that the Reforma Agency published that the bodies of the two homicide victims correspond to Filiberto and Mariano, who on the day they were disappeared, went to their ranch to feed and drink their cattle.

According to police reports, the victims, aged 68 and 36, had gunshot wounds to the head; Two vans were located near the discovery site.

“I inform you that my dad and my brother were found dead yesterday, May 18, at the “Juanico” ranch on Los Cazos road,” a user who previously requested the dissemination of her photographs to support the search wrote on her Facebook account.

After the lifeless discovery of these two victims, the location of two other men is still pending: Arturo Amaral Garcia and Marco Antonio Chavez Mojicalast seen by their families on May 10 and 11, respectively.

The Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit of the Municipality supports the relatives in the dissemination of photographs of the victims through social networks.

