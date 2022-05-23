A shooting in the Roma neighborhood left three people dead and one injured inside a legal office, according to the Ministry of Citizen Security (SSC), who is already looking for the aggressor.

Through its Twitter account, the SSC highlighted that what happened inside the office on Durango Street, Colonia Romeof the Mayor Cuauhtemocit was a direct attack, where a person would have entered to shoot at the lawyers.

Likewise, it confirmed that three people died and another was injured, since journalistic versions refer that among the victims there would be at least one woman, apparently being the four workers of the building.

Similarly, the department in charge of Omar Garcia Harfuch He stressed that the search for the person responsible is already being carried out through the cameras of the C2 demarcation, while a land search operation is also being carried out in the area.

Meanwhile, the SSC pointed out that it would only have been an aggressor, while other versions refer to two subjects who escaped from the place on a motorcycle.

We recommend you read:

After that, agents and experts from the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) are already working at the site to remove the bodies and evidence in order to start the investigation folder on the incident.