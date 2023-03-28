Naoki Yoshida has confirmed that those who opt for the Performance Mode of FF16 and renounce the resolution 4K, you can enjoy a smoother overall frame rate. Yoshida confirmed that final fantasy 16 will run to 60FPS in PS5 during panel PAX East 2023 of the game.

As Yoshida explained, in order to achieve the goal of 60FPSthe output resolution of FF16 must be reduced from 4K (2160p) in “Quality” mode to 1440p in “Performance” mode. Players will be able to switch between the two modes at any time during the game. The choice between resolution and frame rate is something most current-gen gamers will be used to.

Many games offer multiple graphics modes, giving players a choice of what they want prioritized. As an intense action game, it seems that the Performance for 60FPS it will be the best option for most players. Other feature of FF16 confirmed is the New Game Plus, which is apparently harder than devil may cry 5.

Via: playstation lifestyle