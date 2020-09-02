After more than two decades leading digital transformation projects for large corporations, the investor Mireia García Roca (Barcelona, ​​1970) has directed the hub of innovation Innomads, specialized in startups real estate. The so-called proptech (of English property technology) propose solutions and disruptive business models for one of the most traditional and important sectors of the Spanish economy.

She defines herself as a professional in continuous beta.

Yes, because in a volatile and uncertain environment like the current one, you have to be continuously learning. We have access to endless digital resources that allow us to rethink everything.

Does the real estate sector also have to be rethought?

Totally. When everything was going well, no changes were applied, but neither was invested in innovation after the 2008 crisis, when this sector was one of the worst hit. Now it is urgent that it reinvent itself because it serves ways of living and working that are changing, especially after the pandemic.

How are these new approaches?

The coronavirus has made us spend much more time at home now. If before we had the houses organized to sleep, now we plan them as flexible rooms, not just to rest. We interact more with neighbors and have discovered the value of common spaces.

In what way is the housing market going to change?

A study carried out during the covid-19 health crisis affirms that searches for homes with a terrace or garden have increased. You want to get more outside space. In the city it is more difficult. Although, if from now on we are going to telework, it is no longer so important to be in the center of the city. What I’m not sure about is whether this is going to be something specific or is it a trend that has come to stay.

Will prices fall in urban areas?

If this trend of living outside the cities is established, it may well be, although in large cities it is difficult to have large price fluctuations.

Will the offices disappear?

No, but part of what was once a workspace will be used as a collaboration and meeting space. Many companies have found that telecommuting is an option that does not reduce productivity and that it can save them office space. The classic office format will change.

So what will the new work centers look like?

If we want to return to the office, they will have to be more extensive, to comply with the social distancing regulations, but it is also contemplated that there may be excess office space because teleworking is imposed.

What is the profile of the investor of proptech?

In the case of Innomads, they are mainly companies in the sector. It benefits corporations but also the entrepreneur, for whom it is ideal to have an expert investor in the sector. Before covid-19, many funds created investment lines proptech because it is an ecosystem that is growing steadily from year to year. According to data from Cruchbase and Pitchbook, in 2019 alone more than $ 16 billion of venture capital was invested in new startups proptech, with important fund-raising in industrial, commercial, residential and financial categories.

The proptech Will these investments continue to attract?

The sector has to reinvent itself and therefore there are investment opportunities. He proptech It will continue to grow because the real estate sector needs to digitize. The coronavirus crisis has opened his eyes to digital transformation, dismantling many barriers.

How have the startups properties to the economic earthquake of the coronavirus?

First, with contingency plans to survive. Most of them have had to cut costs to continue operating. And even, in some cases, also reinventing itself.

Give me an example.

Mr. Neiborhu. It was one startup created to improve community life and focused on farm managers. We advance its launch, which occurred the second week of the state of alarm, to promote good neighborliness during lockdown, as an exchange platform for the circular economy and solidarity. We are now working on a solution to hold virtual neighborhood meetings. Socializing with neighbors and giving more value to local commerce is a clear trend. If our only avenue of commerce were Amazon, we would have all businesses with the blinds down.

What other projects are Innomads promoting?

Right now, the need for the sector is the digitization of both the real estate buying and selling process as well as the investments and management. We are very open to trends that anticipate new business models.

What future trends do you detect?

A very clear one is the coliving, because more and more professionals are living displaced or for a short period in a city. The startup Livo is a good example of this.

Do you think people are willing to confine themselves with strangers?

I think confining yourself alone is even worse. He coliving it’s about sharing space with people who share your interests. Possibly it will be enhanced by being an option for owners who had apartments for tourist rental, as it gives more profitability than the traditional one.