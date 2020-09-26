A group of neighbors wait to be treated at the Cuzco district health center in Fuenlabrada. David Fernández / EFE

Red alert. The maxim in scale of the Institute for Global Health at Harvard University; the one that should keep the population confined to their homes to end the epidemic. At that level are seven Spanish autonomous communities. The incidence to reach this situation is 25 daily positives for every 100,000 inhabitants (350 in 14 days). Madrid has been overcoming it for weeks (this Friday it was 721.7); It is followed by Navarra (662.6), La Rioja (494.6), Castilla-La Mancha (418), Murcia (404), Aragón (380.6) and Castilla y León (371.9).

“When a community reaches the red level the obligation to stay at home has to be established again,” they consider at Harvard. In the second wave, Spain is trying to avoid this scenario at all costs so as not to further slow down an economy that has suffered a very hard hit in 2020. It is the difficult balance between maintaining health and jobs. But the situation in Madrid, due to its incidence, population and because it is a strategic communications node, is critical, according to half a dozen experts consulted by EL PAÍS. All of them are closer to the thesis of the Ministry of Health to extend restrictions to the entire region, than to the Community, which has chosen to extend them only in 45 health districts, where less than one sixth of the population lives.

“In a dense city like Madrid, confining by areas that sometimes separate one sidewalk and another from the same street does not make much sense. Not to mention that the incidence has long exceeded the limit that advises to act firmly, “says Saúl Ares, scientist at the National Center for Biotechnology. “Illa [ministro de Sanidad] speaks of an incidence of 500 [casos por 100.000 habitantes en 14 días], but that’s already having a wide sleeve. The limit of 1,000 that the Community of Madrid was using is arbitrary and too high: it is waiting for a problem, as we are seeing in ICUs and primary care, instead of acting to prevent the problem from appearing ”, he continues.

There are many voices in the field of epidemiology that have been calling for tougher measures in the capital for days, if not weeks. Public health experts José Martínez Olmos, Alberto Infante and Daniel López Acuña have been clamoring for them in various articles practically since August. “We would have to go back to something similar to phase one of the de-escalation, and the sooner the better,” explains Martínez Olmos.

For these and other specialists it is a matter of time. The sooner the limitations are taken in all of Madrid, the more lax they can be and the shorter the duration. “You do not have to be an expert in data to see that growth and inertia and incidence rates in any country in the world would be in a very hard confinement,” says Álex Arenas, who is precisely a physicist and data expert at the Rovira i Virgili University . His calculations anticipated quite exactly what would happen in the first wave and now it is conclusive: “The perimeter confinement of Madrid is not even considered, which endangers the entire country. That will lead us all to a critical situation that we do not want to live. He leads us headlong to house confinement in March ”.

“Political negligence”

In Arenas’ opinion, Madrid is experiencing “political negligence” that is putting the health of citizens “in danger”, something that is already being noticed in hospitals, whose ICUs in the community are already operating practically at 100% of their capacity normal, which means that they no longer perform numerous routine processes to leave sites for covid patients. “If they ignore [a tomar medidas más drásticas] scientific forcefulness is going to prevail, either because of the evidence we are saying or because reality gives you a slap ”, ditch.

Less blunt is Fernando Rodríguez-Artalejo, Professor of Public Health at the Autonomous University of Madrid, who, despite everything, defends the confinement of some kind in the entire region. “The sooner it is done, the logical thing is that it lasts less time,” he says. But he clarifies that there is room for discrepancy and discussion. “Each one puts their priorities on the table. The increase is linear, so we know more or less how we are going to be in a week. But in order not to take measures now, it would be necessary to be quite sure that those that have been implemented will considerably reduce the incidence in that time and that it will not grow in the areas where they have not been implemented. It is something that seems very doubtful to me because they are not very rigid and affect only a few areas. The logical thing would be to intervene in all of Madrid because in a week it is likely that we will be worse than now ”, he explains.

One of the reasons that question the strategy of restricting mobility in a few districts in the south of Madrid is provided by a study by the Polytechnic University of Madrid: 86.5% of the workers in the 37 initially confined health districts had to go out to daily to work in unaffected areas.

Margarita del Val, a virologist with the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), also believes that the confinement of areas is not effective. She proposes an alternative: “You have to confine selectively, not by health areas, but by people through testing, tracking, quarantines and isolation, facilitated by medicalized residences. As confinement by health areas has many exceptions, it will not even have much effect In limiting the infection to that area. If you selectively confine you, you may think: “What a roll, every two by three touches a quarantine and there is no one to organize.” Well, that is what not taking measures before has led us. And confinement selective by people even if it is “what a roll!” it is better than a total confinement, without a doubt ”.

Each day that passes by delaying more extensive measures, whether of one type or another, several experts consulted agree, is a day of growth of the epidemic: more cases, which lead to more hospitalizations, more admissions to ICUs and, finally, more deaths. “In Spain, more than 100 people are dying every day from covid. It seems that nobody cares, ”concludes Arenas.

