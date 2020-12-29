The Urgent Spanish Foundation (FundéuRAE) together with the EFE Agency and the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) have chosen lockdown as the word of the year 2020.

The RAE defines the lockdown As the “temporary and generally imposed isolation of a population, a person or a group for health or safety reasons “. The governments of the world have had to resort to this measure to protect the population to protect us from a disease that has killed more than 1.75 million people.

“Virtually the entire planet has been confined at some point due to the pandemic. And that is an exceptional circumstance today. It is something that has equaled all citizens of the world “, has justified the FundéuRAE.

The other candidates for word of the year 2020 were COVID-19, telecommuting, conspiracy, (a) tiktok, coronavirus, infodemic, resilience, pandemic, sanitary, vaccine and statue phobia. These words are a good example of the realities that have plagued the world during a completely implausible year.

The 2020 has been the eighth edition of the “word of the year”. The first was in 2013, where the selected word was escrache. After her, they obtained the denomination selfie (2014), refugee (2015), populism (2016), aporophobia (2017), microplastic (2018) and emoji (2019).

“Let’s hope that the word that defines 2021, and in a positive key, is vaccine“, the FundéuRAE statement has ended.

Updates in the RAE dictionary

At the end of November, the RAE updated its dictionary, as it does every year. Update 23.4 included 2,557 new words, including many related to the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Among them are some such as: coronavirus, de-escalated, quarantine or COVID.

The director of the institution, Paz Battaner, explained that The inclusion of these new words responds to the large number of inquiries received during the beginning of the year, when this new reality that marked 2020 began.