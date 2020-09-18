The Community of Madrid today announced a series of restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of the pandemic. These limitations affect seven municipalities (Fuenlabrada, Moraleja de Enmedio, Humanes, Parla, Getafe, San Sebastián de los Reyes and Alcobendas) as well as the districts of Carabanchel, Usera, Villaverde, Villa de Vallecas, Puente de Vallecas and Ciudad Lineal in Madrid Capital.

It concerns 37 basic areas: Puerta Bonita, Vista Alegre and Guayaba, in Carabanchel; Almendrales, Las Calesas, Zofío, Orcasur and San Fermín, in Usera; San Andrés, San Cristóbal, El Espinillo and Los Rosales, in Villaverde; the basic area of Villa de Vallecas; Entrevías, Martínez de la Riva, San Diego, Numancia, Peña Prieta, Pozo del Tío Raimundo, Ángela Uriarte, Alcalá de Guadaira and Federica Montseny, in the district of Vallecas Bridge; and Doctor Cirajas, Ghandi, Daroca and La Elipa, in Linear City.

From September 21

The validity of these limitations will have as starting point next Monday, September 21, and in principle they will last 15 days, although once this period of time has elapsed, it will be assessed whether they continue or not.

How will it be done?

Restrictions only will affect the aforementioned 37 health zones and they are the following:

–The entry and exit of people is restricted except for justified movements: assistance to health services, going to work, attendance at educational centers, return to habitual residence, assistance to the elderly, minors and dependents, traveling to financial institutions, going to court, renewing permits and documentation, conducting examinations and causes of force majeure or situation of need. Circulation will be allowed if it has its origin and destination outside it.

– The private meetings go from 10 to 6 people, unless they are cohabitants. This measure will also affect the entire Community of Madrid.

–Reduction of capacity in: places of worship to 1/3, wakes to 10 people in closed spaces and 15 outdoors and entourage in cremations 15 people

-Commercial premises may not exceed 50% and they won’t be able to stay open beyond 22:00, except essential services.

–Hospitality establishments reduce their capacity to 6 people, there is no bar service and they may not be open after 10:00 p.m.

–The gaming premises they reduce their capacity to 50%.

–Cinemas, theaters and auditoriums at 50% of its capacity.

– Sports practice is reduced to 6 people.

–Suspension of activity in parks and gardens until new order.

The main objective of these measures, according to Díaz Ayuso, is “avoid confinement and a state of alarm, because it would be the economic disaster.”