The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, appeared this Friday to announce new restrictions to face the coronavirus pandemic in the region, which will begin this Monday, will last for 14 days and will affect about 850,000 citizens. The evolution of infections is uncontrolled and the autonomous government has decided to take various measures to apply in 37 basic health areas that comprise the municipalities of Fuenlabrada, Moraleja de Enmedio, Humanes, Parla, Getafe, San Sebastián de los Reyes and Alcobendas, as well as the districts of Carabanchel, Usera, Villaverde, Villa de Vallecas, Puente de Vallecas and Ciudad Lineal in Madrid Capital.

–The entry and exit of people is restricted except for justified movements: assistance to health services, going to work, attendance at educational centers, return to habitual residence, assistance to the elderly, minors and dependents, traveling to financial institutions, going to court, renewing permits and documentation, conducting examinations and causes of force majeure or situation of need. Circulation will be allowed if it has its origin and destination outside it.

– The Private meetings go from 10 to 6 people, unless they are living together. This measure It will also affect the entire Community of Madrid.

-Reduction of capacity in: places of worship for 1/3, wakes for 10 people in enclosed spaces and 15 outdoors and entourage in cremations for 15 people

-Commercial premises may not exceed 50% and they won’t be able to stay open beyond 22:00, except essential services.

-The hospitality establishments reduce their capacity to 50%, and a maximum of six diners per table, there is no bar service and they may not be open after 10 p.m.

-The game premises they reduce their capacity to 50%.

–Cinemas, theaters and auditoriums to 50% of its capacity.

– Sports practice it is reduced to 6 people.

–Suspension of activity in parks and gardens until new order.

The main objective of these measures, according to Díaz Ayuso, is “avoid confinement and state of alarm, because it would be the economic disaster “.

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health published this Friday, The Community of Madrid adds 191,930 infected people, after adding the last day to the historical series 5,104 cases, of which 1,212 were dated in the last 24 hours (from Thursday to Friday). Hospitalizations both in the ward and in the ICU are also growing at a very fast rate and the large volume of infected in recent weeks is already leaving the number of deaths.

This epidemiological evolution has already forced the regional government to make decisions before the advance of the coronavirus. On September 7, measures that sought to stop the advance of the coronavirus in Madrid came into force. Between them, social gatherings were reduced to a maximum of 10 people who did not live together, I know limited capacity in hotels, recreational centers, gambling establishments or amusement parks or it was limited also the attendance at weddings and banquets and wakes and funerals, among other restrictions.

The Government indicated that these measurements would be reviewed every 14 days. However, transmission has not been braked and circulation of the virus since then and therefore the Government of the Community of Madrid has adopted new restrictions that include selective confinements.