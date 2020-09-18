The Community of Madrid has announced the selective confinement in areas of Fuenlabrada, Humanes, Moraleja de Enmedio, Parla, Getafe, San Sebastián de los Reyes and Alcobendas, as well as of the districts of Carabanchel, Usera, Villa de Vallecas, Puente de Vallecas and Ciudad Lineal.

The 37 basic health areas affected in Madrid Capital are: Puerta Bonita, Vista Alegre and Guayaba, in Carabanchel; Almendrales, Las Calesas, Zofío, Orcasur and San Fermín, in Usera; San Andrés, San Cristóbal, El Espinillo and Los Rosales, in Villaverde; the basic area of Villa de Vallecas; Entrevías, Martínez de la Riva, San Diego, Numancia, Peña Prieta, Pozo del Tío Raimundo, Ángela Uriarte, Alcalá de Guadaira and Federica Montseny, in the district of Vallecas Bridge; and Doctor Cirajas, Ghandi, Daroca and La Elipa, in Linear City.

The Executive has decided confine the municipalities that currently have the highest cumulative incidence (AI) in the last 14 days. According to the latest weekly epidemiological report of the Ministry of Health, in terms of municipalities, Parla is the town with the highest AI, with 916. Follow him Alcobendas, with 741.6; Fuenlabrada, with 751.2; and Getafe, with 618.4.

As for the districts, Puente de Vallecas leads this particular ranking, with its 14-day AI at 1,170.7. Below are Villaverde, with 1,073.8; Usera, with 1,065.4; Linear City, with 828.2; and Carabanchel, with 819.4.

How long does it last?

The confinement in these areas of the Community will come into force this Monday, September 21 and for the moment it will last for 15 days. At that moment, the regional government will assess the situation in these cities and districts and will decide whether to extend the mobility restriction or lift it. Likewise, after this time the epidemiological evolution in other municipalities, as well as in the rest of the capital’s districts, will also be studied.

What does selective confinement entail?

Selective confinement implies that the inhabitants of these localities and districts may not enter and leave their territory while the mobility restriction is applied, except in duly justified cases such as going to the workplace, going to the doctor, assisting the elderly, dependent people or those who need care or urgent causes.

The evolution of infections in Madrid has forced the Community to take new measures after other restrictions on the hotel industry, social gatherings, shows or weddings and funerals came into force on September 7. According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, The region adds 191,930 infected people, after adding 5,104 cases on the last day, of which 1,212 were dated in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have also grown faster than required and the large volume of positives in recent weeks is beginning to be reflected in the number of deaths. The selective confinements announced this Friday seek to stop this progress and that Madrid, little by little, will lower the high number of new cases that it registers every day.