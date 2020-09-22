The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, already warned during her appearance after her meeting with Pedro Sánchez that the 37 areas confined since Monday could be joined by more: “If we see that the measures work, and we see a worrying projection in other areas, we will apply them as well.”

Now there are 16 areas that meet the criteria of having more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in their cumulative incidence rate in the last 14 days. In a interview on Onda Cero, the president said that “it does not make sense to apply measures in some areas and not take additional measures in others” and added that “It tastes bad that the bars in Vallecas or Usera close at 10, while people are having drinks in bars in Chamberí”.

Areas of Madrid capital

Taking this criterion with the latest data updated this Tuesday, the restricted areas of the city of Madrid would be added García Noblejas and Canillejas (district of San Blas-Canillejas), Vicálvaro-Artilleros (Vicálvaro), Rafael Alberti and Campo de la Paloma (Vallecas Bridge), San Isidro (Carabanchel), Orcasitas (Usera), Villaamil (Tetouan) and Lavapies (Center), which has already been outside the restrictions even though it already had the necessary incidence rate.

Other municipalities affected

In the rest of the region, the zones of The borders (Torrejón de Ardoz), Mayor Bartolomé González (Móstoles), Doctor Trueta and Miguel Servet (Alcorcón), Bakers (Fuenlabrada), Sierra de Guadarrama (Collado Villalba), and, in a single health area, the municipalities of Villa del Prado and Aldea del Fresno, west of the province. The areas of Collado Villalba, Alcorcón and Torrejón de Ardoz already met the criteria last week.

The Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, in Onda Madrid has assured “Normally when we do the weekly report it is on Tuesdays, that is, today Throughout the day we will be evaluating whether to expand any more area or whether to make some kind of decision”, Something that is contradicted by what was said by Ayuso, who has assured in his interview on the radio, that” in no case will it be decided today “, as collected by The country.

The rate is not the only criterion

The decision not to confine Lavapiés and other areas with a higher incidence compared to others that were confined with a lower incidence was justified because it was difficult to “facilitate perimeter control of mobility”. This was the third criterion used by the Community of Madrid, together with the incidence rate higher than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days and the stable or increasing trend of this incidence.