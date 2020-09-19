The fast and unstoppable advance of the coronavirus in the Community of Madrid, with 1,553 infections in the last day and 21,500 in the past week, has caused the region to have imposed New measures, which will come into force from next week.

The president of the community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, appeared before the media to explain in detail some measures that are applied to “avoid confinement and state of alarm, because it would be the economic disaster “.

How much will the fines be?

The Community of Madrid, in the official document where the measures are published, warns of the fines that those people who decide to skip these new limitations would have. “The Ministry of Health recalls that the sanctions applicable by Non-compliance with current health orders and protocols can range between 600 and 600,000 euros“.

In total, they will be 37 basic health areas are affected, belonging to some districts of the municipalities of Alcobendas, Fuenlabrada, Getafe, Humanes de Madrid, Parla, Moraleja de Enmedio and San Sebastián de los Reyes, in addition to several areas in the districts of Carabanchel, Usera, Villaverde, Villa de Vallecas, Puente de Vallecas and Ciudad Lineal.

Support of the State Forces

He Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has expressed that the Community of Madrid, like the rest, will have all the necessary support from the State Security Forces and Corps. Thus, he has ensured that both The National Police and the Civil Guard will continue to “guarantee the health and safety of the Spanish, wherever they reside. “