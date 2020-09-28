The fast and unstoppable advance of the coronavirus in the Community of Madrid has caused the region to have imposed New measures in the region, first in 37 basic health areas and since Monday it has added eight more health areas.

The president of the community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, explained that the measures are applied to “avoid confinement and state of alarm, because it would be the economic disaster. “

When will the fines be effective?

Random police checks started to be effective on Monday of last week in the 37 most affected areas of the Community of Madrid and from this Monday the eight new areas with restrictions are added. Last week, the Community of Madrid gave a 48-hour moratorium and did not issue fines for the first two days, which it used to inform citizens of the new restrictions. For this reason, it will be necessary to see if the eight areas that are incorporated today will have those two days of term or if on the contrary the fines begin to be effective from this Monday.

How much will the fines be?

The Community of Madrid, in the official document where the measures are published, warns of the fines that those who decide to skip these new limitations would have. “The Ministry of Health recalls that the sanctions applicable by the Non-compliance with current health orders and protocols can range between 600 and 600,000 euros“.

In total, they will be 45 basic health areas affected, belonging to some districts of the municipalities of Alcobendas, Fuenlabrada, Getafe, Humanes de Madrid, Parla, Alcorcón, Moraleja de Enmedio and San Sebastián de los Reyes, in addition to several areas in the districts of Carabanchel, Usera, Villaverde, Villa de Vallecas, Puente de Vallecas, Vicálvaro and Ciudad Lineal.

Support of the State Forces

He Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has expressed that the Community of Madrid, like the rest, will have all the necessary support from the State Security Forces and Corps. Thus, he has ensured that both The National Police and the Civil Guard will continue to “guarantee the health and safety of the Spanish, wherever they reside. “