The confinement affected 80 percent of Mexicans causing them depression, fear, anguish, even panic and terror that could lead to a mental health problem, said Felipe Vázquez, professor of psychiatry and medical manager for the Central Nervous System in GSK.

“The pandemic It has caused the months of confinement, the critical situation in the hospitals, the duels without dismissals and the economic problems, causing another crisis for mental health, ”he said.

The National Survey of Psychiatric Epidemiology reported that 9.2 percent of Mexicans suffer from depression and affective disorder; It also revealed that Mexican women are part of the most affected population group.

In Mexico the depression it ranks first for disability in women and ninth for men, with 10.4 percent and only 5.4 percent, respectively.

Siegfried Rangel, Medical Director of GSK, stated that there is a new mechanism of action of amphebutamone hydrochloride, which acts in inhibiting the reuptake of dopamine and norepinephrine.

“We will help more than 2.1 million Mexicans who currently do not have a treatment that allows them to regain their quality of life,” added the medical director.

In Mexico, depression is the most disabling disease and overcomes other chronic conditions such as ddiabetes, respiratory disorders, heart disease, or arthritis. Those who develop depression lose up to 2.7 more days of work than those with other types of chronic illnesses.

Studies of the World Health Organization (WHO) estimate that one in four people develops a depressing picture in your life and less than 25 percent receive effective treatment, which is why it is estimated that it affects more than 300 million people in the world; Before which it is considered a public health problem, especially when it is of long duration because it causes great suffering and alters work and school activities, as well as family activities. In the worst cases, depression can lead to suicide, which is why about 800 thousand people die each year in the world and is considered the second cause of death in the 15 to 29 age group.

Vázquez, professor in psychiatry and medical manager for SCentral Nervous System at GSK Mexico He reiterated that “depression is not a sign of weakness. It can be treated with therapy conversation, with antidepressant medication or with a combination of both methods. At the global level, it has been suggested that the most appropriate treatment for depression is that which combines the use of antidepressant drugs with cognitive-behavioral or interpersonal psychotherapy ”.

Vázquez pointed out that “the antidepressants represent an effective, safe and fast-acting treatment option for depression, since in two weeks there are usually notable differences in people’s well-being ”, and that new treatments“ such as amphebutamone hydrochloride help people who they live with depression disorders to recover their energy, pleasure, motivation and happiness to continue with their daily activities ”.

DMZ