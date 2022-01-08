Xi’an City has 13 million people in quarantine since last December 23. As some residents confirmed to AFP this week, they lacked food while the Chinese authorities assure that the supply is “sufficient” in the confined city due to covid-19.

Xi’an (north), famous for the underground army of the first emperor of China, has been confined for a week, after the appearance of covid-19 cases.

The 13 million inhabitants have the right to go out to stock up only once every three days.

On Wednesday, local authorities admitted that the restrictions affected the food supply. But the central government put these difficulties down on Thursday. “In general, the supply of commodities in Xi’an is sufficient,” Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at an online press conference.

The spokesman added that his ministry would take additional measures to guarantee supplies to Xi’an in case of need. National television on Thursday showed images of employees in full combination ordering eggs, vegetables and meat before going door-to-door to deliver them to residents.

However, some residents continue to complain about the lack of food. And also, through the social network of Weibo they began trading their electronic equipment for food, according to the BBC. There the citizens exchanged cigarettes for cabbage, dishwashers for apples, and sanitary napkins for vegetables. Another video posted on this social network shows a person exchanging their Nintendo for instant noodles.

Hope

The number of new COVID-19 infections in the Chinese city of Xi’an fell to its lowest level in a week, authorities reported a week ago, as residents face their 11th day of strict home confinement.

On Sunday, January 2, 122 new contagions in the city, the lowest figure since December 25, and below 174 on Saturday.

Zhang Canyou of the Chinese disease control agency said he was beginning to see “some positive changes” after several rounds of testing in Xi’an and the impact of the lockdown, he told state broadcaster CCTV.

“We will also make some adjustments to prevention and control measures in a timely manner,” he added.

However, there are 16 patients in “serious” condition, according to the National Health Commission.

Although these are low numbers compared to other parts of the world, the new infections in recent days have reached a maximum that has not been seen in China since March 2020.

Since December 9, more than 1,500 cases of the delta variant have been registered in Xi’an, and health officials told a news conference on Saturday that two patients are in critical condition.

China has not registered any deaths from covid-19 since January 2021.

With information from AFP.