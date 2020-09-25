This Friday, the Deputy Minister of Public Health and the COVID-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, and the General Director of Public Health, Elena Andradas, have appeared to announce that they are already 45 basic health zones affected by the restrictions approved last week after eight were added today. In this way, 1,025,574 from Madrid who reside in these health areas will see their mobility limited in the following aspects:

–The entry and exit of people is restricted except for justified movements: assistance to health services, going to work, attendance at educational centers, return to habitual residence, assistance to the elderly, minors and dependents, traveling to financial institutions, going to court, renewing permits and documentation, conducting examinations and causes of force majeure or situation of need. The circulation will be allowed if it has origin and destination outside of it.

– The Private meetings go from 10 to 6 people, unless they are living together. This measure It will also affect the entire Community of Madrid.

-Reduction of capacity in: places of worship to 1/3, wakes 10 people in closed spaces and 15 outdoors and entourage in cremations 15 people. In the same way, the capacity is reduced to 50% in the gaming premises, cinemas, theaters and auditoriums.

-Commercial premises may not exceed 50% and they won’t be able to stay open beyond 22:00, except essential services.

-Hosteria establishments reduce their capacity to 50%, and a maximum of six diners per table, there is no bar service and they may not be open after 10:00 p.m.

– Sports practice it is reduced to 6 people.

–Suspension of activity in parks and gardens until new order.

The main objective of these restrictions, according to Díaz Ayuso, is “avoid confinement and state of alarm, because it would be the economic disaster “. For his part, Zapatero has affirmed that these measures, which have a”purely technical foundation ” they aim to “prevent the transmission of the virus and above all to protect the public.”

Infections and hospitalizations grow

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health published this Thursday, The Community of Madrid adds 210,768 infected people, after detecting 1,097 new cases in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations both in the ward and in the ICU are also growing at a very fast rate and the large volume of infected in recent weeks is already leaving the number of deaths.

This epidemiological evolution has already forced the regional government to make decisions before the advance of the coronavirus. On September 7, measures that sought to stop the advance of the coronavirus in Madrid came into force. Between them, social gatherings were reduced to a maximum of 10 people who did not live together, I know limited capacity in hotels, recreational centers, gambling establishments or amusement parks or it was limited also the attendance at weddings and banquets and wakes and funerals, among other restrictions.