Pnrr: Csc, urgent acceleration, weak investments

The dynamics of fixed investments in Italy essentially stopped in 2023 (-0.2% trend in the 3rd quarter), compared to the brilliant rhythms of 2021-22. Those in construction fell more, but the decline extended to machinery and equipment (-0.4% in the 2nd, -0.9% in the 3rd). Based on underlying indicators and drivers, their momentum could improve this year. This is essential for short- and long-term growth. And, in this context, “it is urgent to accelerate the Pnrr”. This is the request that comes from the Confindustria Study Center in a focus on Congiuntura Flash. The signals of the indicators that monitor the recent dynamics, which reached the minimum towards the end of 2023, paint a picture of stabilization of investments, no longer decline: in the 4th quarter the conditions for investing improved, although remaining negative (balance at -20 .9%, from -31.0%); uncertainty, crucial for companies' spending decisions, reduced in the 3 months up to January 2024 (-4.7% the index over the previous 3 months); orders from companies producing capital goods are just above the minimums, with the recovery in January; this is reflected in the sector's production recovering slightly at the end of 2023; demand (measured by manufacturing orders) improved little at the beginning of 2024. Latest rosier data for construction investments: the jump in RTT in December indicates a strong recovery, perhaps linked to the expiry of the Superbonus at the end of the year. The tension on bank credit is starting to ease for Italian businesses, the decline of which has eased for the third consecutive month: in December 2023 -3.9% per year (from -6.7% in September). Things are worse than in other large European countries: in Spain the annual decline is slightly smaller (-3.6%), while in Germany (+1.5%) and France (+2.4%) loans are expanding. The lower credit, due to the high rates that compress demand and a tightening of supply, therefore impacts the competitiveness of Italian manufacturing. Shorter data, however, show that in Italy the decline in loans has almost disappeared (-0.3% in December 2023 from September) compared to previous collapses (-4.3% in the same three months of 2022). And credit flows are expected to return to positive in the second half of 2024, in the wake of the expected rate reduction.

The cost of credit for businesses in Italy has increased rapidly from May 2022, when it was 1.19%, reaching 5.46% in December 2023 (peaking at 5.59% in November). This is a higher rate than what businesses pay in Germany (5.19%), Spain (5.02%), France (4.87%). This is weighing on the costs of Italian companies and their competitiveness compared to their EU partners. However, the prospects of an ECB rate cut in the coming months fuel the expectation of a moderation in the cost of credit and this could facilitate investments in the second part of the year; at the beginning of 2024, on the contrary, this may delay investment decisions while waiting for the cut to materialize.

So far, almost 41 billion euros have been spent out of 194.4 of RRF resources (21%), of which only 13.1 in 2023. Most of the expenditure concerns pre-existing measures and/or tax incentives (Ecobonuses, credit 'set Transition 4.0). In 2024-26 spending will be at unprecedented and challenging levels, with the risk of not being able to achieve it within the deadlines: over 42 billion in 2024 alone. However, an encouraging signal comes from the almost 100 billion in resources already committed by the implementing bodies of the Floor.

For the CSC, the remodulation of the Pnrr is positive, which focuses more resources towards investments of around 12 out of 14 billion (6.3 for Transition 5.0, 2.5 for green and net zero technologies supply chains). The use of automatic tools to speed up spending and reachability of targets is also positive. However, there remains high uncertainty about the replacement sources of financing for the measures resulting from the Plan, which could weaken infrastructure investments. The provision (expected for January) with the measures necessary to implement the remodulated Plan will be launched in the next few days. Many companies are postponing investments while waiting for the benefits to be defined (Transition 5.0). Therefore, the first half of the year could record a flat trend in investments, but a modest recovery is expected thereafter, thanks to the improvement in credit and implementation of the PNRR.

GDP: Csc, in the first quarter. supported by increased confidence, industry towards end of downturn

After the growth of 0.2% at the end of 2023, thanks to the contribution of services and construction, Italian GDP in the first quarter of 2024 “is supported by increasing confidence and inflation just above the minimums. The industry seems close to ending the phase of decline, but rates will remain high for longer than expected”: on the part of the ECB and Fed “now the first cut is expected for May, no longer for March-April” but for the moment “sovereign rates have been affected little”. This can be read in the Flash Economic Situation prepared by the Confindustria Study Center which – highlighting a scenario of 'lights and shadows' – points out that “the brake on trade flows due to the reduction in transits in the Suez Canal remains”.

Work: Csc, indicators improving, purchasing power of wages will support consumption

Employment indicators are improving with an employment rate that in December 2023 rose to 61.9% (from 59% at the end of 2019) while unemployment fell to 7.2% (from 9.7%). We read it in the Congiuntura Flash of the Confindustria Study Center which highlights how, however, “the expansion of employment lost momentum in November-December, and is now closely linked to the trend of economic activity”.

“The recovery of the purchasing power of wages, which began in spring 2023, is expected to strengthen in 2024 and, only partially, will support family consumption”. On this point, however, there are “mixed signals”: the CSC highlights how “the financing of consumption through savings is running out, which will indeed be reconstituted thanks to the increase in real income”. Finally, high rates keep “judgments on the opportunity to purchase durable goods negative”.